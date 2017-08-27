Trump administration looking at ways to support India on NSG bid
The United States of America is looking at ways to "more actively support" India's membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). According to reports, Trump administration is very serious over the issue. China, a key member of the NSG, has been stridently opposing India's bid primarily on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Its opposition has made India's entry into the 48-member group difficult.