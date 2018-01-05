RBI unveils new Rs 10 banknotes

New Rs 10 denomination was unveiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series on Friday. The new notes, measuring 63 millimeters to 123 millimeters are embossed with RBI Governor Dr Urjit Patel's signature and have motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse. The obverse side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 10 and the same in Devnagari script. The base colour of the note is chocolate brown. The Central Bank, however, clarified that all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued under the preceding series will continue to be legal tender.