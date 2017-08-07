PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan at 7 RCR; greets on twitter

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, large number of school children, members from NGOs and widows from Vrindavan reached Prime Minister's residence at 7 RCR and tied rakhi on Narendra Modi's wrist. Among others, Rakhi wishes came from Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani woman living in India who has been tying 'rakhi' to Modi for more than 20 years. Shaikh moved to India from Pakistan after she got married and has been living here since. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today wished the nation with his greeting on Twitter.