Owaisi slams UN interference in Kashmir, backs Modi govt over human rights report
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the United Nations not to interfere in the internal affairs of India, after it released a report on human rights violations in Kashmir. He said the United Nations does not have any right to interfere in the internal matters of India and it should not interfere. The report hurts the sovereignty of the country and we stand with the Indian government in condemning and denouncing it.