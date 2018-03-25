Mohammad Shami injured in road accident, suffers head injury

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, who is currently engaged in a legal controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan met with a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. The pacer reportedly suffered injuries on his head and was given stitches shortly after. Lately Shami has been making headlines after wife Hasin Jahan lodged an FIR against him, accusing him of domestic violence and infidelity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, cleared Shami's central contract. Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils.