Kiran Mazumdar Shaw inducted in U.S.-India Business Council Board

Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been inducted in the U.S. India Business Council along with two-dozen board members. According to a USIBC statement, former CIA director Michael Hayden, Abbott CEO Mikes White, and ex-national security advisor Stephen Hadley, were also inducted in USIBC. The business advocacy organisation comprises of 350 top-tier companies from both the countries. "Today, the U.S.-India relationship is greeted with tremendous opportunity and momentum. As one of the most significant and fastest growing markets, India is an important economic partner for the United States. Likewise, Indian companies are investing in ever greater numbers here in the United States. These global leaders will undoubtedly provide valuable leadership to USIBC and its members," said Nisha Desai Biswal, USIBC President. In 2018, the U.S.-India Business Council will work to advance the U.S.-India strategic and economic relationship by advocating for policy changes that can unlock greater growth and investment opportunities for businesses in both nations, the USIBC said.