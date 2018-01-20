Honda India recalls 22834 vehicles over faulty airbag

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday issued a recall for 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of a precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from January 19, and the company will communicate with customers directly. The company will recall 510 and 240 vehicles of Accord and Jazz respectively. About 22,084 Honda City vehicles will be recalled voluntarily. Further, customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's website. The HCIL also reiterated the importance of replacing the defective Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants.