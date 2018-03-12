Take a glimpse of rich Odia Culture at 'Odisha Parba-2018'

Recently India Gate donned itself into the bright colors of the beautiful costal state, Odisha. In the ambience of mighty India Gate, the Odia Samaj organized ‘Odisha Parba-2018’ from 9th March to 11th March 2018. It is a three day-long mammoth celebration of Odisha’s culture, tradition, heritage & cuisine. You’re taken back by the rich and varied aura of the celebration. The event showcases the illustrious history and saga of valour of Odisha’s brave hearts. From cultural folk dances to lip smacking traditional food and fashion shows, the event is a delight for a member from every age group and interests. People from different Indian states and counties come to witness the unique enchantments from Odisha.