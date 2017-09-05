Ganesha visarjan taking place amid chanting of Ganpati Bappa Morya…"

The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end. Devotees across Mumbai and other parts of India have gathered to take part in the immersion processions of the Ganesh idols. People thronged in large numbers to bid farewell to the idols of the elephant-headed God amid the chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya". Prime locations for immersion are Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Powai lake, Dadar Chowpatty, Madh jetty and Marve in Malad.