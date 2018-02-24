If elections are held every 5 years, India will see comfortable governance: Arun Jaitley
In an interactive session at Global Summit 2018, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said India will see comfortable governance at the Centre and state if elections are held every five years. "From both governance and expenditure point of view to have 2-3 elections every year is a serious challenge. At least if elections are held every five years India will see comfortable governance at the Centre and state, and policy formulation beside lesser expenditure", he added.