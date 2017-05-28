CBSE topper Raksha Gopal plans to study Pol Sc (Hons)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class XII examination on Sunday today. The all India pass percentage has gone down from 83.05 per cent to 82 per cent this year. Noida girl Raksha Gopal scoring a whopping 99.6 per cent to bag the first rank. Elated Raksha, informs that she plans to study Political Science Honours. The second and third positions were bagged by Chandigarh students Bhumi Sawant and Aditya Jain who scored 99.4 per cent and 99.2 per cent respectively.