CBEC facing twin challenge of detection, facilitation: Finance Minister
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) needs to fulfill a twin challenge of robust detection to avoid tax evasion as well as facilitation of trade. The Finance Minister added that there has been rationalisation of both domestic and international customs tariffs, along with an increase in the availability of many goods within India itself, through the 'Make in India' initiative.