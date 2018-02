While addressing at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in New Delhi, Vice Chairman of the Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar said, "People have questioned Demonetisation but the fact that our Personal Income Tax, the buoyancy it has shown is more than 2-2.5". "It's a clear reflection that demonetisation was for good, and it improved and will continue to improve tax compliance in India" VC Niti Aayog added.