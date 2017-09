Auto Expo, the biggest extravaganza is back in India, the and much-awaited event of the automotive industry will take place in February 2018. The Motor Show is scheduled from 9-14 February 2018 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while Components Show will be held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 8-11 February 2018. The joint inauguration of Auto Expo 2018 will be held on 8th February 2018.