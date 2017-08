E-commerce major Amazon is planing to hire over 1,000 people, mostly software professionals, in India. It has around 50,000 people on its rolls in the country. Amazon's website lists 1,245 open positions in India. India is currently the second largest workforce centre for Amazon after the US. Globally, it has 3.41 lakh employees. The present opening will cater largely to research and development for the company's divisions.