3rd generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift makes its debut at Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki India, Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa on Thursday rolled out its third generation of the 'All New Swift' with a dynamic robot design at Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. Ayukawa asserted that the new automobile design had a sporty stance, a bold attitude and it captured the imagination for a superior life by the younger generation in a perfect manner. American motorcycle manufacturer, Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW) also made their foray into the Indian market as they launched 'Ace' and 'Misfit' generation of their bikes, best suited to the daily riders of the country. The Cafe racer motobike series aim to tap into the potential premium motorcycle market in India.