Zomato launches operations in 25 new Indian cities

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Food ordering app Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched its restaurant reviews and ratings platform across 25 new cities in India, taking the number to 63 cities.

Newly launched cities are Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Raipur, Madurai, Jodhpur, Thrissur, Ajmer, Manali, Alappuzha, Gorakhpur, Ooty, Kota, Manipal, Dharamshala, Jammu, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Udupi, Cuttack, Shimla, Palghat, Pushkar and Srinagar.

"India continues to be our highest priority market and we will continue to expand and build further depth within the country. We are doing everything to take Zomato to more cities - to enable the growth of the restaurant industry and help our audience make better food choices," said Oytun Calapover, Global Head - Listings Business, Zomato.

Zomato launched its online ordering and food delivery services in May 2015. Globally, Zomato is present in 24 countries and serves more than 50 million users every month.

--IANS

ag/mr