New 'zero touch' JioPostpaid with Rs 199 per month unlimited plan

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm on Thursday announced an all new JioPostpaid that will be available for subscription starting May 15, 2018 with an unlimited India plan at only Rs 199 per month.

The company said with the introduction of 'Zero-Touch' postpaid, all postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, international calling will be pre-activated in this offer.

This postpaid service will offer international calling starting at 50 paise per minute. It said it will offer "international roaming at home-like rates", which is Rs 2 per min for voice, Rs 2/MB for data, Rs2/SMS. International calls with pre-activated ISD can be done without any security deposit.

--IANS

