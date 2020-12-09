India markets closed

Your take-home pay will reduce from April 2021. Here’s why it's not bad

Srishti P
·2-min read

Your take-home salary is likely to reduce from the next financial year as employers gear up to restructure pay packages in line with the government’s new compensation rules as per the Wage Code 2019 to increase the social security benefits for employees.

The new rules, which will come into effect from April 2021, mandate that the allowance component of the total CTC (Cost to Company) will not exceed 50 per cent of the gross remuneration of employees.

This means that companies will have to allocate 50 per cent to the basic salary.

The Wage Code 2019 was passed by the Parliament last year and the new wage definition is an attempt to simplify the various regulations related to wages with the promise of easier implementation.

Simply put, the new rules say that there will be an increase in gratuity and provident fund contributions by the employee. This increase in the retirement contributions would also translate into a lower in-hand salary, even though, in the long run, the retirement corpus will rise.

In the long run, experts say, employees will benefit from these rules as they will be able to get higher retirement benefits. On the flip side, however, employees whose salaries are very low and would prefer more cash in hand could be affected as their take-home salary would reduce.

Employees will now get higher gratuity payments and higher employers’ contribution to the Employees Provident Fund because of this new rule.

Currently, most private employers keep the allowance component higher than the basic salary. Thus, the private sector companies would be affected the most by the new wage rules.

But this is not bad because while the take-home pay may reduce a bit, the employee will have better social security and higher retirement benefits.

Private sector firms and employers, however, are awaiting more details on the issue. Although the process will be simplified going forward, companies fear that they will incur extra cost to restructure pay packages and for auditing and aligning with the new system.

The firms say that their workforce cost will increase as also the compliance cost burden and penalties.

  • Indian Air Force objects to Netflix film scenes, asks for them to be withdrawn

    India's Air Force asked Netflix to withdraw scenes from a film on Wednesday in which a veteran Bollywood actor wearing a military uniform uses offensive language, in the latest controversy for the streaming platform in the country. The film, a mockumentary featuring Anil Kapoor playing an actor depicting an officer and director Anurag Kashyap, is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this month. Kapoor tweeted a trailer for the film in which he appears bedraggled in a uniform and swears at Kashyap.

  • Global Low Back Pain Pipeline Review, H2 2020 Featuring 33 Key Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Low Back Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Union Cabinet Clears PM-WANI Scheme to Set Up Public WiFi Networks

    The Cabinet also approved a Rs 22,810 crore outlay for a new employment scheme that aims at creating jobs.

  • NRG Energy Becomes First North American Company to Issue Sustainability-Linked Bond

    NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has completed the issuance of $900 million in senior secured first lien notes in a landmark issuance, with NRG pioneering the first Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) in North America, and the first issued by any energy company outside of Europe. In concert with the Direct Energy acquisition, the SLB will support the Company’s efforts to pursue growth, achieve its climate transition strategy, and bring increasing value to its stakeholders.

  • Formula E founder Agag's brother-in-law buys into Venturi team

    The Monaco-based Venturi Formula E team co-founded by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been sold to a group of investors led by the Spanish brother-in-law of series chairman Alejandro Agag. The electric racing team, led by Susie Wolff whose husband Toto runs Formula One champions Mercedes, announced the takeover on Wednesday. American Scott Swid and Spaniard Jose Maria Aznar Botella become managing partners of the team while Susie Wolff remains principal and Venturi's billionaire founder Gildo Pastor retains an interest.

  • Woman kills herself by consuming ‘sindoor’ in UP

    Bhadohi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed herself after her husband refused to take her along to Surat where he worked, police said on Wednesday.

  • Amandeep takes lead in 8th leg of WPGT

    Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Amandeep Drall took an early lead with two-under 70 on the opening day of the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

  • Delhi BJP leaders protest outside Kejriwal's residence over MCD funds

    New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi BJP leaders including state BJP president Adesh Gupta, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari joined a protest organised by workers of Delhi Municipal Corporations near Delhi CM's residence on Wednesday.

  • WilsonHCG’s Executive Search Practice Named a "London Top 60"

    WilsonHCG’s executive search practice has been named to the Hunt Scanlon London Top 60 list.

  • Coronavirus: Relaxing restrictions before vulnerable vaccinated ‘premature’ and risks ‘big surge’ in cases

    Easing measures now ‘like someone giving up a marathon race at mile 16’, says chief medical officer

  • SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential Spin-Off of MSP Business

    SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it has confidentially submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Form 10 registration statement with respect to the potential spin-off of its managed service provider (MSP) business.

  • Citing far-right sway, Germany tracks COVID protesters

    German intelligence agents have placed under observation a group of protesters against coronavirus restrictions, citing the influence of radicals including far-right Nazi admirers. The domestic intelligence service in the southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg region put the "Querdenken 711" group on a watch-list due to its increasing radicalisation, the state's interior ministry said on Wednesday. "Querdenken 711" was founded early in the pandemic by IT entrepreneur Michael Ballweg in the affluent city of Stuttgart and helped begin a nationwide movement.

  • Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) Pipeline Review, H2 2020 - Therapeutic Assessment of 14 Companies, Drug Profiles, Dormant Projects, Product Development Milestones - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    The "Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • Embroker further accelerates the digital transformation of specialty commercial insurance with the launch of new platform, Embroker Access

    Embroker Access allows partner agencies to offer Embroker’s instant quotes and 25% savings to their customers, including the newly expanded instant management liability package that covers all private companiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embroker, the insurtech transforming specialty insurance, today launched Embroker Access, a new online service that allows retail and wholesale brokers to offer Embroker’s best-in-class digital insurance products. The company also announced that its instant management liability package, previously only offered to technology companies, is now available to all private businesses. This new service and expanded product set cap off a year of continued innovation and record growth as Embroker works to remake the business insurance industry.“We’ve always known brokers are a key relationship for many business owners, and we’re thrilled to be opening up our platform and giving leading brokers and wholesalers an edge with access to quote and bind Embroker’s best-in-class digital products in minutes,” says Matt Miller, Founder & CEO of Embroker. “Every business should have access to market-leading coverage at the best price, and with Embroker Access they can, whether they work with a traditional broker or prefer to go direct.” In a limited three month private beta of Embroker Access, Embroker’s partner agencies sold more than $2M of premium. Through Embroker Access, brokers are able to offer all of Embroker’s award-winning digital insurance products to their customer base, allowing them to benefit from market-leading coverage, instant quotes, and average premium savings of more than 25%. With the integrated management portal, brokers can maintain an overview of all their clients and their coverages, easily track, renew, or change their policies, and manage payments digitally.“Embroker’s products are market-leading, their team provides fast and knowledgeable feedback and the ease of use with their platform has led to a much more efficient quote, bind and policy issuance process for our team,” said Javier Gonzalez, Principal/Executive VP of Sales PL Risk Advisors, Inc. Embroker also announced today that its market-leading management liability package, which includes Directors & Officers coverage and Employment Practices Liability insurance, is now available to any private company in the U.S. Businesses fill out one short application, instantly receive two quotes, and can purchase the package in under ten minutes.“2020 has been a transformative year for Embroker, as the game-changing advantages of fully digital insurance have become increasingly clear to both customers and brokers” says Matt Miller, “Since January, we have more than tripled the number of new customers we are adding each month, and all signs point to further acceleration in 2021.”Embroker offers seven proprietary end-to-end digital specialty insurance products, more than any other insurtech, including directors and officers, employment practices liability, professional liability for lawyers, and errors & omissions and cyber coverage for technology companies. All of the products are instantly underwritten by Embroker’s intelligent insurance platform and are fully backed by A+ rated reinsurers including Munich Re and Everest Re.For more information visit www.embroker.com and brokers interested in learning more about Embroker Access can contact brokers@embroker.com.About EmbrokerEmbroker is transforming specialty commercial insurance by making it radically easier for businesses to get the right insurance at the best price. Focusing on industry-specific coverage for the most complex and inefficient lines of insurance, such as Directors and Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber, and Professional Liability, Embroker uses smart technology powered by machine learning to fully automate underwriting and make the buying process simple, fast, and more affordable. Through Embroker Access, Embroker provides partner agencies and wholesalers the capability to offer all of Embroker’s industry leading specialty insurance products to their customers. Founded in 2015, Embroker is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised more than $50M in funding from leading Fintech and Insurtech investors.   CONTACT: Andrea Silvers Embroker 310-529-3654 andrea.silvers@embroker.com

  • Applied Therapeutics Announces Launch of Galactosemia Awareness and Education Initiative

    NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the launch of Galactosemia Together, the first and only industry-led Galactosemia awareness and education campaign. Developed in partnership with the Galactosemia community, this initiative aims to address gaps in education by providing updated, reliable and credible resources to help connect, educate and support those families impacted by this disease. “We are thrilled that Applied Therapeutics is not only providing hope for a drug that could be used in the treatment of Galactosemia, but also is committed to creating valuable resources in the realm of disorder awareness and education. It is vital that patients have access to educational materials that help them understand the disorder so that they can make informed decisions, with the help of their medical team in regard to their care,” said Brittany Cudzilo, Outreach Coordinator, Board of Directors for the Galactosemia Foundation. “On behalf of the Foundation, I’d like to thank Applied Therapeutics for their commitment to the Galactosemia community.”“We are pleased to partner with the Galactosemia community in this important educational endeavor,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. “Applied Therapeutics is committed to supporting the needs of Galactosemia patients and caregivers.”To learn more about Galactosemia Together, please visit Galactosemia.com.Galactosemia is a rare, slowly progressing metabolic disease caused by a genetic inability to break down the sugar galactose. Aldose Reductase (AR), an enzyme known to play a role in many diseases including Galactosemia, converts galactose into galactitol, a toxic metabolite that builds up in tissues and organs and can cause long-term disease complications. There are approximately 3,000 individuals with Galactosemia in the U.S. and about 3,500 individuals in the E.U. Most patients with Galactosemia are under the age of 40, as newborn screening was not widely adopted until the 1980s. Galactosemia is now included as part of routine newborn screening in all 50 U.S. states, and in many countries in Europe.About Applied TherapeuticsApplied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications. To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.Investors: Maeve Conneighton (212) 600-1902 or appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.comMedia: Gleb Sagitov media@appliedtherapeutics.com

  • Recruiter.com to Present at LD Micro Main Event

    HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present at the virtual LD Micro Main Event (XIII) taking place December 14-15, 2020. Recruiter.com Date:Monday, December 14th, 2020 Time:11:00 AM Eastern time Webcast: https://ve.mysequire.com/ A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your LD Micro representative.Recruiter.com Group, Inc.Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters, AI job-matching, and video technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.Please follow social media channels for additional updates: * LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/ * LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434 * Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom * Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotComCompany Contact:Recruiter.com Group, Inc.Phone: (855) 931-1500Investor Relations:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.Phone: (407) 491-4498dave@redchip.com

  • GovCon Leader Dennis Kelly Appointed Executive Chairman of Intrepid Solutions, Joins Bluestone Investment Partners Board

    Bluestone Investment Partners, LLC , a leading private equity firm focused on investing in defense, intelligence and federal technology solutions providers, announced today it has appointed Dennis Kelly as executive chairman of its portfolio company, Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC . In this position, Kelly will also serve as a member of the Bluestone Investment Partners Board of Advisors. Previously, Kelly was president and chief operating officer at Centauri, LLC, prior to its acquisition by KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR).

  • ArcelorMittal completes sale of ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs

    9 December 2020, 14:15 CETArcelorMittal announces that the sale of ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs for a combination of cash and stock has completed today.Under the terms of the sale, ArcelorMittal has received $505 million cash, 78 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock and non-voting preferred stock which is redeemable for approximately 58 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock or an equivalent amount in cash1. As agreed, Cleveland-Cliffs has assumed the liabilities of ArcelorMittal USA, including net liabilities of approximately $0.5 billion and pensions and other post-employment benefit liabilities (‘OPEB’)2.Commenting, Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal, said:“I would like to thank everyone at ArcelorMittal USA for the important contribution they have made to the group. We wish you all the best for the future – Cleveland-Cliffs will be acquiring a great team.  “The sale of ArcelorMittal USA is an opportunity to create excellent value for our shareholders and reposition our North American footprint on our most competitive assets, for which we have targeted growth plans. The recently announced EAF at Calvert and the new hot strip mill in Mexico, which will complete next year, will further enhance these assets and ensure we have the flexibility and quality to meet demand, particularly for higher-added value products. We intend to remain a strategic player in the NAFTA region.”ENDS1 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share price closed on 25/9/20 (the last day of trading prior to the transaction announcement) at $5.88; its closing price yesterday (8/12/20) was $13.04. 2 For the balance sheet carrying values please refer to the financial statements included in ArcelorMittal’s 2019 annual report on Form 20-F.About ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/       Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations       Europe +44 20 7543 1156 Americas +1 312 899 3985 Retail +44 20 7543 1156 SRI +44 20 7543 1156 Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026         Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications     E-mail:   press@arcelormittal.com Phone: +442076297988         ArcelorMittal Communications     Paul Weigh   +44 20 3214 2419

  • Sunstock, Inc. Provides Update on Gold, Silver Assets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces an update on its gold and silver acquisitions during the final months of 2020. Through the months of October-December 2020, Sunstock grew its inventory by 4 ounces of gold bars and 4,500 ounces of silver for an aggregate investment of $161,297 for the noted period. The Company’s most recent acquisition of 300 ounces of Buffalo Silver Rounds was completed Dec. 2, 2020, adding to its existing inventory.Sunstock specializes in buying and selling gold, silver and rare coins to investors and customers. The Company monitors the precious metals market against the backdrop of the global economy to acquire assets at a pace and price conducive to its growth strategy. The Company currently operates Mom’s Silver Shop, a leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, California, from which it sells its inventory to investors and customers.“Our business model enables investors to diversify their portfolio with unconventional assets, such as gold and silver, without actually purchasing and storing physical metals,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “As we move toward another year of general uncertainty in the global marketplace, we believe precious metals will continue to see strong buying interest that benefits our model. Our goal is to continue to build an inventory that becomes a focal point of opportunity for investors.”About Sunstock, Inc.:Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.comForward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could causeContact: Mr. Jason Chang, CEO Enquiry@SunstockInc.com 916-860-9622 www.SunstockInc.com

  • Millwall are pandering to the fans who want their club to fail in the fight against racism

    Millwall’s letter to fans was weak, pathetic and not worthy of a club that has done fine work in the community over the years.