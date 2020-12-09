Your take-home pay will reduce from April 2021. Here’s why it's not bad

Your take-home salary is likely to reduce from the next financial year as employers gear up to restructure pay packages in line with the government’s new compensation rules as per the Wage Code 2019 to increase the social security benefits for employees.

The new rules, which will come into effect from April 2021, mandate that the allowance component of the total CTC (Cost to Company) will not exceed 50 per cent of the gross remuneration of employees.

This means that companies will have to allocate 50 per cent to the basic salary.

The Wage Code 2019 was passed by the Parliament last year and the new wage definition is an attempt to simplify the various regulations related to wages with the promise of easier implementation.

Simply put, the new rules say that there will be an increase in gratuity and provident fund contributions by the employee. This increase in the retirement contributions would also translate into a lower in-hand salary, even though, in the long run, the retirement corpus will rise.

In the long run, experts say, employees will benefit from these rules as they will be able to get higher retirement benefits. On the flip side, however, employees whose salaries are very low and would prefer more cash in hand could be affected as their take-home salary would reduce.

Employees will now get higher gratuity payments and higher employers’ contribution to the Employees Provident Fund because of this new rule.

Currently, most private employers keep the allowance component higher than the basic salary. Thus, the private sector companies would be affected the most by the new wage rules.

But this is not bad because while the take-home pay may reduce a bit, the employee will have better social security and higher retirement benefits.

Private sector firms and employers, however, are awaiting more details on the issue. Although the process will be simplified going forward, companies fear that they will incur extra cost to restructure pay packages and for auditing and aligning with the new system.

The firms say that their workforce cost will increase as also the compliance cost burden and penalties.

