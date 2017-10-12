Yahoo Cricket app gets new look

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Web service provider Yahoo has updated its 'Yahoo Cricket' app, giving it a new look for real-time updates and rich content.

Available on iOS and Android devices, the app offers features such as 'Moments You Missed', ball-by-ball commentary, infographics, embedded tweets and a fast source of cricket scores, news and stats.

"The refreshed 'Yahoo Cricket' app is a step towards enhancing the match experience for millions of cricket fans in India who crave real-time, quality content and superior fan experiences every day," said Gurmit Singh, Vice President and Managing Director, Yahoo India, in a statement.

"Be it our lightning-fast cricket scores or unique features like 'Moments You Missed', the experience that users will get through the Yahoo Cricket app will be unique and engaging," Singh added.

With this, users will be able to scroll through commentary of the entire match on-the-go.

The match-by-match commentary is enriched with a feature-rich match centre, engaging infographics, real time polls, tweets, and photos that help you relive all the action.

Users can also read the latest cricket news and the most interesting opinions from around the world, live on the app.

They will be able to view when a bowler starts his run-up and anticipate what will happen next through the 'Ball by Ball' feature.

Users can also select notifications exclusively curated to send alerts for all important match events of user's favourite teams.

They can also track tournament-wise or team-wise fixtures of upcoming matches.

--IANS

sku/na/vm