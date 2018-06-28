Xiaomi 'Redmi Note 5' series hits 5 mn sales in India

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday said its "Redmi Note 5" series has crossed 5 million sales in India within 4 months.

"'Redmi Note 5' and 'Redmi Note 5 Pro', including all variants for both smartphones, have gained massive popularity and received huge love from Mi fans," the company said in a statement.

The "Redmi Note 5" series, that came with two devices "Redmi Note 5" and "Note 5 Pro", was launched in February this year.

"Redmi Note 5" is priced for at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.

The device comes with 18:9 Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with a 12MP rear camera and an LED Selfie-light for low-lighting conditions.

"Redmi Note 5 Pro" costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option.

The handset features an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners, dual rear-camera system (12MP+5MP), 20MP selfie shooter, face unlock option and Snapdragon 636 processor.

