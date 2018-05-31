Wipro's infra engineering arm to offer automation solutions

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Thursday forayed into industrial automation space to offer solutions as a new business.

"The industrial automation business will focus on the manufacturing sector in India and Asean to enable companies automate, digitize and be smart," said the city-based firm in a statement here.

As part of its growth strategy, the subsidiary will analyse emerging technologies, applications and the industry landscape to evaluate new business areas for growth.

"Our focus is to be a system integrator and play a key role in industrial automation. The objective is to make automation one among the top three system integrators in the discrete manufacturing industrial automation business in the geographies we will operate in," said WIN Chief Executive Pratik Kumar.

The country's manufacturing sector is poised to grow exponentially to touch $1 trillion by 2025 and rank among the top three growth economies by 2020.

The government has also set a target for the manufacturing sector to contribute 25 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2022 and create 100 million jobs over a decade.

The company has hired G. Sundaraman, a veteran in the manufacturing sector, as head of automation business to drive its growth.

"As manufacturing in India is labour intensive, it has not been easy to combat global competition and achieve higher productivity. Re-skilled workforce in automated factories enhance growth through improved productivity and quality," said Sundaraman in the statement.

The company will also design smart automation solutions and develop, integrate and implement the physical systems along with digital systems.

"To adopt industry 4.0 version, it is critical that we don't skip industry 2.0 and 3.0," Sundaraman added.

