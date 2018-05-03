Wipro Consumer Care to add two manufacturing units by FY20

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting plans to add two manufacturing locations, one in Andhra Pradesh, and the other in Guangzhou, China as the company's revenue crossed $1 billion-mark in 2017-18, a statement said here on Thursday.

The two manufacturing units are expected to be operational in FY 20.

The statement said, the business crossed Rs 6,630 crore with industry-leading growth both in India and overseas.

"The key driver of growth this year was our ability to handle the GST transition in India. We proactively engaged with our distributors and partners and clarified their doubts about GST. This gave us momentum in June - July 2017, leading to 18 per cent growth in the India business in FY18. Distribution also improved especially post GST implementation. Santoor and Garnet LED brands did particularly well," said Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.

Wipro Consumer Care clocked 50 per cent of its revenue from International markets where Malaysia crossed $145 million, followed by China at $120 million. Indonesia, which had a sluggish first half also bounced back with a double-digit growth in the second half of 2017-18, the statement said.

Among its brand portfolio, Santoor is the biggest with a turnover of about $300 million, followed by Enchanteur with $150 million. It has several $50 million plus brands with Yardley, Romano, Bio Essence, Safi and Garnett LEDs.

"Home Care, Lighting and Digital are going to be some of the key thrust areas for us," said Agrawal.

--IANS

ag/vm