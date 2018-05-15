WINIT to expand footprint in Africa

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) WINIT, a leading mobile sales force automation company, on Tuesday announced that it will expand its footprint in Africa.

The company, having its operations across India, Middle East and South Asia, has signed a pact with OLAM, one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Africa.

"We are closely working with OLAM to drive some of the key sales and distribution objectives to help achieve the desired return on investment. We hope to automate other functions such as merchandising, route optimisaton and supervisory and take them through the journey of integrated automation," said Sathish Kannan, Executive Vice President - Operations, WINIT.

To begin with, it will provide services in Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique. The solution currently enables 550 users in the three markets.

As part of the global tie-up, the footprint will extend to other countries in Africa soon.

Hyderabad-based WINIT software solutions is one of the fastest growing sales force automation and consulting companies in India with over 50 customers across 11 countries.

