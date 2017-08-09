Western Digital collaborates with Fox Star Studios

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Global data storage company Western Digital on Wednesday announced its association with film production house Fox Star Studios for the film "A Gentleman, Sundar Susheel Risky", releasing on August 25.

"With Indian cinema leading the way in production techniques and VFX technologies, production houses are investing heavily in storage technologies to achieve efficiency in processes and save costs," said Khalid Wani, Managing Director for India Sales, Western Digital, in a statement.

As part of the association, Western Digital is offering fans the chance to meet the star cast -- Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez -- in an exclusive 'Meet & Greet' event here on August 21 by participating in the 'Best Slogan' contest.

"Our association with Western Digital stems from their absolute commitment to supreme quality and a long-standing experience of innovation and reliability," Fox Star Studios said.

