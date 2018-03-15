We're leading PC gaming market in India: HP

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) At a time when PC manufacturers are pushing boundaries in launching Next-Gen gaming products, HP Inc has become the leading PC gaming brand in India, a top company executive said here on Thursday.

HP on Thursday introduced a reinvented "Omen X" gaming PC portfolio in India that offers best design, form-factor, engineering and performance for the gamers.

"In a short span of time, we have become the leading gaming brand in India," Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India, told reporters here.

"With the introduction of the Omen X portfolio for gaming enthusiasts, we created a unified gaming portfolio across gamer profiles and build on the style and performance value proposition the product ecosystem represents," Chandra added.

Additionally, the company also introduced the "HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset" (available from Rs 51,187) that seamlessly connects with the "VR Backpack".

The launch of Omen by HP devices for mainstream and performance gamers about a year ago marked company's entry into the growing gaming segment.

"The gaming industry in India has grown rapidly in the last few years. Contributing to this growth is the burgeoning millennials in the country who are looking for engaging leisure avenues," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP Inc. India, told IANS.

"The millennial gamers and esports athletes want the coolest, most innovative and powerful products in the market with the designs they crave. With OMEN, we want to enable Indian gamers to compete at the global platforms," he said.

The "OMEN X Compact Desktop" (with "VR Backpack"), available from a starting price of Rs 294,988, provides a factory-overclocked "NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPU" for 4K resolution gaming and a versatile form-factor.

The addition of a backpack accessory to the "Omen X Compact Desktop" adds flexibility to the platform.

The company also expanded the Omen accessory lineup with a new Omen mechanical keyboard, a mouse with weight customisation, a headset with cushioned ear cups to reduce background noise and mousepads designed for precision.

The OMEN X desktop will be available from June 2018, starting at Rs 449,999. Headset 800 is available at Rs 6,999, Mouse 600 at Rs 4,999, steel series gaming Keyboard for Rs 9,999 and steel series mouse pad is available for Rs 2,199.

"We have found that gaming enthusiasts want powerful devices that can give them uncompromised experience and with Omen X portfolio we want to reiterate our commitment to provide best in class experience to enthusiast gamers," Bedi told IANS.

The optional VR accessory Backpack provides free movement and includes shortened cables to give gamers an immersive experience.

The company also launched Omen X Notebook by HP. It has a mechanical keyboard with 2.5mm key travel, N-key rollover and RGB LED per key.

