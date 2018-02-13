Welspun India's Q3 consolidated net falls 47%

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Home textiles firm Welspun India on Tuesday reported a 47.08 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 79.51 crore during the third quarter (Q3) of 2017-18.

The consolidated net profit of the company fell to Rs 79.51 crore from Rs 150.24 crore reported in the Q3 of 2016-17, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company reported a total income of Rs 1,414.30 crore during the quarter under review, down 7.07 per cent from Rs 1,521.82 crore earned in the corresponding period of FY17.

The stand-alone net profit of Welspun India stood at Rs 84.77 crore in Q3, FY18, down 29.18 per cent from Rs 119.69 crore reported in Q3, FY17.

--IANS

rrb/nks/bg