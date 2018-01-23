WEF partners with RIL to open Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday said that the World Economic Forum (WEF) has partnered with the company to established a Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Mumbai.

"The World Economic Forum today announced establishing a new center in Mumbai... This is being set-up in partnership with the Government of India and Reliance Industries Limited," the company said in a release.

"The C4IR in India will operate as the sister center to the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco, allowing policymakers and thought leaders in India to stay ahead of the curve through unique insights in new forms of governance and new technology applications, and connections with cutting-edge technology innovators globally."

According to the company, the "new economy" will greatly benefit from the outcome of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in a digital age and is expected "to create significant value to countries that embrace them quickly by accelerating their GDP and job growth".

"These opportunities include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain amongst many others," the statement said.

Further, the company pointed out that WEF has identified India as a partner since it is a key economic, political and social shaper of the 21st Century's global, regional and industry systems, which is also on the cusp of a massive digital transformation.

"The capability for India to maximise the potential and minimise the risks of the Fourth Industrial revolution, both domestically for its economy and society, and globally as a major economic and social innovator -- and cultural influencer - will be one of the foremost drivers for prosperity and peace over the coming decades," the statement said.

--IANS

rv/bg