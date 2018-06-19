Weak global cues subdue equity indices; Sensex down over 200 points

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Weak global markets suppressed the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday afternoon with the benchmark 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE losing over 200 points so far.

Benchmark global markets were weighed down by signs of a resurgent trade war after US President Donald Trump on Monday reportedly threatened to impose tariffs on additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

According market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in auto, metal and consumer durable stocks.

At 1.16 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,719.10 points, down 80.75 points or 0.75 per cent from the previous close of 10,799.85 points.

Similarly, the BSE Sensex, which had opened at 35,552.47 points, traded at 35,312.50 points (1.17 p.m.) -- down 235.76 points or 0.66 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,548.26 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,552.47 points and a low of 35,290.96. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,859 declines and 598 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and ITC whereas Vedanta, Tata Motors (DVR) and Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and State Bank of India were the major losers.

On the NSE, Gail, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the highest gainers while Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Indian Oil Corp lost the most.

