Weak global cues pull Indian equities lower

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Thursday afternoon due to weakness in the global markets along with persistent rise in crude oil prices. The indices had, however, opened on a positive note.

At 12.30 p.m., the wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 10,706.45 points -- down 34.65 points or 0.32 per cent from the previous close of 10,741.10 points.

The barometer Sensex of the BSE, which had opened at 35,483.62 points, was trading at 35,281.67 points (12.30 p.m.) -- lower by 106.21 points or 0.30 per cent -- from the previous day's close at 35,387.88 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,510.01 points and a low of 35,227.77 points in the trade so far.

The BSE market breadth was, however, tilted towards the bulls with 1,203 advances and 1,168 declines.

So far, the major gainers on the BSE were Coal India, Tata Motors, Wipro, Tata Motors (DVR) and Hindustan Unilever, while Tata Steel, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Lab, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Gail, Coal India and Bharti Infratel. The major losers were Hindalco Industries, BPCL and Tata Steel.

--IANS

rrb/vm