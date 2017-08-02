Walmart India appoints Devendra Chawla as EVP and COO

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Walmart India on Wednesday said that it has appointed Devendra Chawla as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Devendra will lead merchandising, marketing, and omni channel functions for Walmart India's cash and carry business and will report to Krish Iyer, President and CEO Walmart India," the company said in a statement.

Until recently, Chawla was CEO of the Future Consumer Limited (FCL) and Group President - Food, FMCG, Brands Future Group.

He has also served as the Concept Head - Super Market for Reliance Retail.

--IANS

