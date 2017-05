Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Swedish luxury car company Volvo Cars on Thursday said it will start vehicle assembly operations in the country during 2017.

According to Volvo Auto India, the decision positions the company for further growth in the fast expanding premium car segment in India.

The assembly operations will be located near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The first Volvo model to be assembled there will be the XC90 premium SUV.

