Vodafone-Idea merger on track: Sunil Sood

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger process is on schedule and is expected to get completed by 2018, Vodafone India CEO and MD Sunil Sood said here on Wednesday.

"There are three stages of merger. Approval from Competition Commission of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Company Law Tribunal and Department of Telecommunications. All are on track," Sood told reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2017.

The deal of merger between the two telecom operators was announced at the beginning of 2017.

--IANS

ag/ahm/