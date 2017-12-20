Vivo V7 now in new variant for Rs 18,990

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday unveiled the 'V7' in "energetic blue" colour for Rs 18,990.

The new device is now available both offline and online.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our Vivo V7 'energetic blue' colour variant that complements the personality of our customers," Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

V7 comes with 24MP selfie and 16MP rear camera.

The device with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM has 5.7 HD "FullView" display and houses 3000mAh battery. The device comes with "Moonlight Glow" and "Face Access" features.

