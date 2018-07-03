Vitara Brezza achieves fastest 3-lakh sales mark in SUV segment

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that its Vitara Brezza sports utility vehicle has achieved the fastest three-lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in 28 months.

"Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product, which created disruption in the SUV market," the company said in a statement.

"With its sporty and glamourous traits, Vitara Brezza continues to be the most loved SUV despite several new entrants into the segment."

The SUV was launched in March 2016.

