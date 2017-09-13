Vistara launches hackathon for aviation sector

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Full service passenger carrier Vistara on Wednesday said it has launched 'Vistara Hackathon for the aviation sector.

According to the airline, the hackathon will involve 20 teams that will create new applications to address aviation-related challenges in areas such as, tracking traveller behaviour and personalisation, amongst other challenging aspects.

The all-India 'Vistara Hackathon' will be held in NCR and Bengaluru from October 7, 2017 to October 8, 2017, with registration open until September 25, 2017.

Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, said: "Vistara Hackathon' is a reflection of our innovative approach to leverage on technology in our effort to change the way people travel in India, and therefore, bring them the 'new feeling of flying' with Vistara."

--IANS

rv/dg