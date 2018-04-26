Vistara gets IATA membership

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Full service passenger carrier Vistara on Thursday said that it has received the membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"With this, Vistara becomes one of the select few airlines in India to have the IATA membership," the airline said in a statement.

"In September 2017, Vistara successfully completed the IATA Operational Safety Audit or IOSA, cementing its commitment to safety. The audit, a pre-requisite for an IATA membership, confirms Vistara's compliance with internationally approved aviation safety standards across multitudinous parameters in operational management and control systems."

According to the airline, the membership will further enable it to collaborate with other international member airlines for codeshare and interline agreements, and provide a seamless travel experience through an extended global network to travellers to and from India.

--IANS

rv/vd