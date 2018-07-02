Vishwas Patel appointed Chairman of Payments Council of India

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Payments Council of India on Monday announced the appointment of Vishwas Patel as its new Chairman.

Patel is the Director of Infibeam Avenues and succeeds Naveen Surya, who has been elevated to the post of Chairman Emeritus, the council said in a statement.

"Payments Council of India, the apex body representing the companies in the payments and settlement system, in its latest Annual General Meeting, has announced the appointment of Vishwas Patel, Director, Infibeam Avenues, as its new Chairman," the statement said.

Vishwas has been associated with the council from its inception in 2013 and was serving as its Co-Chairman, it said.

The council has also announced the appointment of Loney Antony, Managing Director, Hitachi Payment Services as its new Co-Chairman.

--IANS

rrb/mag/bg