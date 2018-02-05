Vinod Tahiliani appointed CEO of India Gas Solutions

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday announced the appointment of Vinod Tahiliani as CEO of its joint venture firm with BP -- India Gas Solutions -- (IGS).

IGS, is a 50:50 joint venture company of BP and RIL that has its focus on sourcing and marketing of natural gas in India.

"Tahiliani has over 25 years of international experience in the oil and gas business and project financing and joins IGS from BP, where he was most recently the Vice President, Strategy & Commercial for BP India," the company said in a statement.

"For BP, he has developed gas value chain businesses and worked on oil, gas and power developments in India, Angola and Vietnam."

IGS administers the existing gas sales contracts to customers for production from the KGD6 block and is actively pursuing opportunities for marketing "R-Series gas and LNG imports".

The joint venture company also has focus on infrastructure to accelerate transportation and marketing of natural gas within the country.

