Views solicited on screening of air passengers with prosthetic limbs

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The government on Friday invited suggestions from the public and stakeholders by September 17 on draft rules on screening of passengers with prosthetic limbs at airports in India.

In view of many complaints from passengers with artificial limbs who were asked to remove them during frisking ahead of departures from different airports, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had constituted a committee to suggest changes to ensure that there is no inconvenience to such passengers, but without diluting security standards.

The committee has come up with draft rules, including visual check, Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) and X-ray screening, depending on the circumstances of each case since the matter needs to be handled with sensitivity.

The suggestions on the draft proposals may be sent via email at ddnol.bcas@sov.in and ddtie.bcas@eov.in, official sources said.

"Passenger with prosthetics/braces/support appliances will inform the airline concerned and must be accompanied by an airline representative, preferably of the same gender as the passenger," according to draft rules quoted by a Civil Aviation Ministry statement.

The draft rules suggested that a passenger should inform the Aviation Security Group/Airport Security Unit of the existence of a prosthetic part before the screening begins.

The staff of airline and any other accompanying person shall be frisked/checked before allowing them access to the passenger with prosthetics at the screening point, the rules suggest.

Such passenger needs to first pass through the Door Frame Metal Detector and necessary security checks.

The rules suggest that a prosthetic appliance which does not have any foam padding cover under which any weapon/explosive can be concealed and in which the steel rod of the appliance is clearly visible, may be screened by visual inspection and ETD checks only, without removing it.

However, in rare cases, where there is sufficient justification, including profiling of the passenger, X-Ray screening may be resorted to.

The justification for subjecting a prosthetic limb to X-Ray screening shall be recorded by the screener in a register. During visual inspection, care should be taken that sensitive parts are not exposed.

Screening of prosthetic appliance covered with foam padding (in which the steel rod of the appliance is not visible) shall include visual inspection, ETD checks and X-ray screening.

X-ray screening of such appliances in which a weapon could be concealed under the foam padding will be done in all cases, unless it can be physically checked to ensure that no weapon is concealed inside the padding.

If X-Ray screening of the prosthetic is required, such passenger should be taken to a private screening point and made to sit comfortably for taking off his/her prosthetic limb.

While dealing with prosthetic device and during removing/wearing of clothes, privacy of the passenger should be maintained along with proper log entry, the panel suggested.

If screening of the prosthetic limb is required, such activity will be done in private screening area by two officials, one to handle Hand Held Metal Detector and pat-down and the other to inspect the prosthetics, braces, and support appliance and subject them to additional screening.

--IANS

mm/tsb/dg