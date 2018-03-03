Vietjet Air to start Ho Chi Minh city-Delhi flight services

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Vietnam-based low-cost airline Vietjet Air on Saturday said it will commence direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh city and New Delhi four days a week to cater to the fast-growing air traffic between the two cities.

The company declined to divulged the commencement date of the flight, however, a company official said that services will be started "very soon".

At present, there are no direct flights between the two countries.

The announcement was made at the India-Vietnam Business Forum organised here to mark the visit of Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 55 aircraft and operates 385 flights daily on its 82 routes spanning Vietnam and across to international destinations.

--IANS

rv/hs