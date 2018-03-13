Verizon expands 'Secure Cloud Interconnect' footprint in India

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Telecommunications giant Verizon India on Tuesday announced it was expanding its "Secure Cloud Interconnect" footprint, which provides on-demand access to leading Cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The announcement brings the number of "Secure Cloud Interconnect" partners available to India-based enterprises to nine -- including Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud, HP, IBM Cloud and Salesforce, the company said in a statement.

"This expansion is significant for our customers as we now have the ability to connect to two of the biggest global cloud service providers in India," Helen Wong, Director of Partner and Product Strategy for Verizon Asia-Pacific, said in a statement.

According to a report by market research company TechSci Research, the market for Cloud computing services in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 22 per cent during 2015-2020, driven by increased government spending and adoption by the small and medium business segment.

"This is the start of a number of product investments that we are making. The expansion of our 'Secure Cloud Interconnect' footprint in India comes at a time when our customers are increasingly starting to rein in shadow IT and increase governance of their online assets," added Robert Le Busque, Regional Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand and India, Verizon.

