Veeam names Bhambure as MD for India, SAARC

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) IT company Veeam Software on Monday appointed Sandeep Bhambure as the Managing Director for India and SAARC operations.

Bhambure will lead Veeam's business operations in India and will be responsible for market development, expand solutions offerings to customers and further strengthen partner network.

"As a fast growing software company, Veeam is in a good position at a time when the nation is at the brink of digital transformation," Bhambure said in a statement.

"I look forward to further build Veeam India business and take it to new heights, in fulfilment of the ambitious vision of Veeam's excellent leadership team," Bhambure added.

Veeam will continue to deliver availability solutions to enterprise and mid-market customers across key sectors in the country.

"With Sandeep on board, we are confident that Veeam will move in the right direction and set an even stronger foot in the ever-evolving Indian market," added Shaun McLagan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has over 53,000 "ProPartners" and over 282,000 customers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries including India.

