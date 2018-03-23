India Markets closed

Varun Beverages acquires PepsiCo's Jharkhand franchise

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Varun Beverages on Friday said the company has acquired PepsiCo India's previously franchised sub-territory in Jharkhand and a manufacturing facility in the state.

"The company has concluded the acquisition of PepsiCo India's previously franchised sub-territory in the state of Jharkhand along with one manufacturing unit at Jamshedpur," Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company is now a franchisee for PepsiCo products across 21 states and 2 union territories, it said.

--IANS

