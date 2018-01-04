US firm Teradata appoints Souma Das as India Managing Director

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) US-based data analytics company Teradata on Thursday announced the appointment of Souma Das as its Managing Director for India operations.

Das will be responsible for providing leadership and overall strategic direction to the company's India business, overseeing field operations that include sales, customer management, marketing, professional services and customer support.

"We are looking forward to benefitting from Souma's valuable experience and market insights as we focus on providing our market-leading analytic technology offerings to customers, delivering successful business outcomes enabled by best in class technology platforms," said Andrew Blamey, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Korea(APAK), Teradata Corporation.

Prior to joining Teradata, Das was the Regional Vice President and Managing Director of analytics platform Qlik for its India operations.

"In India, we are seeing organisations embrace Big Data and analytics as a business enabler and I am looking forward to leading Teradata India's growth trajectory and further strengthening relations with our customers and partners," Das said.

