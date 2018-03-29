US-based Conduent expands India operations, to create 5,000 jobs

Visakhapatnam, March 29 (IANS) New Jersey-based Conduent Incorporated on Thursday announced to expand its presence in India by opening a new location in Visakhapatnam that will help create 5,000 jobs in the city in the next two years.

A global leader in digital interactions with operations in 35 countries, the Visakhapatnam site will be the company's ninth location in the country.

"The entry of global businesses like Conduent to the city is a sign of the city's growing stature as a business hub. It is yet another example of how investing in a highly-skilled, educated workforce boosts the local economy, creates jobs for the youth and strengthens the State," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at an event here.

The new site will become a key business location, helping Conduent India deliver innovation globally, in technology, transportation, healthcare, public safety, human resources, process automation and operational excellence.

Conduent India employs nearly 12,000 people across nine locations in the country.

"India is a strategic growth region for Conduent. As a digital interactions business that serves Fortune 500 companies and government entities around the world, being a part of this dynamic geography is the right move for our clients and our people," said Dave Amoriell, President, Conduent Inc.

The launch came less than six months after the company announced a three-year timeline for setting up a development centre in Visakhapatnam's fintech valley.

"Visakhapatnam provides access to a new professional labour market focused on technology, innovation and research," Amoriell added.

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business process services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics.

