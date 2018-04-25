US-based Analog Devices opens new facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) US-based technology company Analog Devices (ADI) on Wednesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art facility for nearly 600 Bengaluru-based staff who are part of ADI India.

The new facility, which houses one of ADI's top three global design centres, will focus on developing and selling technologies and solutions for the global automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer, Internet of Things (IoT), security, communications, and energy markets, the company said in a statement.

"We have been aggressively investing in our global facilities. This investment in ADI India will better position us to accelerate growth and impact for ADI," said Yusuf Jamal, Senior Vice President of ADI's Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer, and IoT Solutions and Security Group.

ADI India started as a three-person product development centre in 1995.

Today, ADI India is a global development centre, working collaboratively across ADI businesses at every stage of product development as well as providing the supporting software.

"As we move into this new facility, we plan to expand our university relations programme work with reputed academic institutions, which includes fellowships, sponsorships and internship opportunities, through additional partnerships and talent acquisition from engineering colleges across the country," said Sai Krishna Mopuri, Managing Director, ADI India.

ADI India plans to hire software, systems engineering, and IC design and development engineers both at the experienced and entry levels.

--IANS

na/bg