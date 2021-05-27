India markets closed

  • BSE SENSEX

    51,115.22
    +97.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    15,337.85
    +36.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow

    34,323.05
    +10.59 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,738.00
    +80.82 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    2,859,887.75
    -18,815.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.27
    +6.66 (+0.65%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    29,113.20
    -52.81 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    88.5864
    -0.0022 (-0.00%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    102.5540
    -0.0045 (-0.00%)
     

  • AED/INR

    19.7350
    +0.0070 (+0.04%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.5009
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    54.8820
    +0.0500 (+0.09%)
     
U.S. to require energy pipelines report computer hacks or face fines

Raphael Satter
·1-min read
FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Energy pipeline companies will have to report cybersecurity incidents to the U.S. government under a new directive that will be announced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, senior government officials said.

The officials, who asked to remain unidentified, said the directive will impose fines on pipeline companies that fail to report incidents within 12 hours and mandate that the pipeline companies designated a cybersecurity coordinator to report incidents and coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"This is the first time there's mandatory reporting of cybersecurity incidents," said one of the four senior officials that spoke to journalists ahead of the directive's unveiling.

The new directive comes after hackers earlier this month carried out a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline Co, the United States' biggest fuel pipeline system, that caused supply disruptions, price spikes and panic buying across the East Coast earlier this month.

The directive was first reported by The Washington Post earlier this week.

The hackers, alleged to be operating out of Russia, held Colonial Pipeline's computer network hostage and successfully extorted millions of dollars in digital currency. The incident has bumped the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure to the top of the national agenda.

The U.S. government has traditionally relied on private industry to flag hacks to officials, but is shifting toward mandatory reporting amid a number of major intrusions.

Similar mandates might appear in other industries. Speaking Wednesday, the officials said the new pipeline mandate is being eyed as a potential model for other sectors as well.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

  • The Worldwide Tube Packaging Industry is Estimated to Reach $13 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021

    Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Aluminum, Plastic), Application (Oral Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cleaning Products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global tube packaging market is estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.Laminated tube is expected to be the fastest growing type in the tube packaging market during the forecast periodLaminated tube is the fastest-growing type segment in the tube packaging market. This segment is witnessing growth due to the advantages of laminated tubes such as ease of portability & handling, shape retention, and flexibility. It accounted for a share of about 48.5% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.Cosmetics is expected to be the fastest growing application in the tube packaging market during the forecast periodCosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment in the tube packaging market. Improved standards of living, coupled with the rising disposable income of the working middle-class population in emerging economies, is expected to propel the market in the cosmetics segment. It accounted for a share of about 20.3% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020.APAC is the largest market for tube packagingAPAC is the largest and market of tube packaging, with China being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the increase in demand for small and innovative packs for cosmetics and oral care applications in this region. China had the highest consumption of tube packaging. It accounted for a share of about 39.0% of the tube packaging market, in terms of value, in 2020. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tube Packaging Market4.2 Tube Packaging Market, by Region4.3 APAC: Tube Packaging Market, by Country and Application, 20204.4 Tube Packaging Market: by Major Countries5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry5.3.1.2 Demand for Excellent Barrier Properties in Packaging Materials5.3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging Technology5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Growth of Bioplastic-Based Packaging5.3.3.2 Emergence of Paper-Based Tube Packaging5.3.3.3 Increase in the Demand for Innovative and Convenience Packaging5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Availability of Substitutes5.3.4.2 Recyclability of Plastic6 Industry Trends6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Prominent Companies6.5 Small & Medium Enterprises6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain6.6 YC & YCC Shift6.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Tube Packaging Manufacturers6.7 Trade Analysis6.8 Ecosystem6.9 Pricing Analysis6.10 Patent Analysis6.10.1 Introduction6.10.2 Methodology6.10.3 Document Type6.10.4 Publication Trends - Last 11 Years6.10.5 Insights6.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis6.10.7 Top Companies/Applicants6.11 Technology Analysis6.12 Case Study Analysis6.12.1.1 Neopac Develops Polyfoil Dropper Tube Solution for Vegan Vitamin D Product6.12.1.1.1 Objective6.12.1.1.2 Solution Statement6.12.1.1.3 Benefits6.13 Regulatory Analysis6.13.1 FDA6.13.2 European Union6.13.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic7 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Tube Packaging Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region8 Tube Packaging Market, by Type9 Tube Packaging Market, by Application10 Tube Packaging Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Market Evaluation Framework11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.6.1 Star11.6.2 Emerging Leaders11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Emerging Companies11.1 SME Matrix, 202011.1.1 Progressive Companies11.1.2 Responsive Companies11.1.3 Dynamic Companies11.1.4 Starting Blocks11.2 Competitive Scenario11.2.1 Deals11.2.2 New Product Launch11.2.3 Others11.2.4 Partnership & Collaboration11.2.5 Agreement & Contract11.2.6 Joint Venture12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Amcor plc12.1.1.1 Business Overview12.1.1.2 Products Offered12.1.1.3 Recent Developments12.1.1.4 Analyst's View12.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.1.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.2 Albea12.1.2.1 Business Overview12.1.2.2 Products Offered12.1.2.3 Recent Developments12.1.2.4 Analyst's View12.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.2.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj12.1.3.1 Business Overview12.1.3.2 Products Offered12.1.3.3 Recent Developments12.1.3.4 Analyst's View12.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.3.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.4 Essel Propack Limited12.1.4.1 Business Overview12.1.4.2 Products Offered12.1.4.3 Recent Developments12.1.4.4 Analyst's View12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.5 Hoffmann Neopac AG12.1.5.1 Business Overview12.1.5.2 Products Offered12.1.5.3 Recent Developments12.1.5.4 Analyst's View12.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.6 Sonoco Products Company12.1.6.1 Business Overview12.1.6.2 Products Offered12.1.6.3 Recent Developments12.1.6.4 Analyst's View12.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.6.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats12.1.7 VisiPak12.1.7.1 Business Overview12.1.7.2 Products Offered12.1.8 Montebello Packaging12.1.8.1 Business Overview12.1.8.2 Products Offered12.1.9 Unette Corporation12.1.9.1 Business Overview12.1.9.2 Products Offered12.1.10 Berry Global Inc.12.1.10.1 Business Overview12.1.10.2 Products Offered12.1.10.3 Recent Developments12.1.11 Constantia Flexibles Inc.12.1.11.1 Business Overview12.1.11.2 Products Offered12.1.11.3 Recent Developments12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Worldwide Packaging Inc.12.2.2 CTL-TH Packaging12.2.3 Lageen Tubes12.2.4 IntraPac International Cooperation12.2.5 Viva Group12.2.6 M&H Plastics12.2.7 Unicep Packaging12.2.8 Auber Packaging Solutions12.2.9 3D Technopack Limited12.2.10 CCL Industries12.2.11 Romaco Group12.2.12 HCT Group12.2.13 BRK Packwell Private Limited12.2.14 ALLTUB Group13 Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9kkmm CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • BIM Software Market Growth is Fuelled by Rising Infrastructure Projects with Healthy CAGR of 14.08% During 2019 to 2026 | North America Region to Spearhead BIM Software Industry

    Global BIM Software Market leaders Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systemes SA, Bentley Systems, Nemetschek SE, Siemens AG, Rib Software Se, Aveva Group Plc, Cadsoft Corporation, Beck Technology Ltd, Innovaya, LLC., Beijing Hongye Tongxing Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Luban Software Co., Ltd, Glodon Company Limited, Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited (IES LTD.), PKPM (Beijing Jianli Technology Co., Ltd), Autodesk Inc. and Trimble Inc.Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market AnalysisThe Building Information Modeling Market is lucrative and is predicted to witness significant growth at a healthy 14.08% CAGR over the forecast period (2019- 2026), reveals the Market Research Future’s (MRFR) BIM software market forecast report. Building information modeling or BIM software is software used for visualization of building design in 3D that incorporates plan, section, and elevation of a building. In the AEC, this is regarded as a prominent designing tool that helps in the analysis of the qualitative & quantitative facets of the construction like component procurement, time requirement, and cost estimation. BIM furthermore will also help to undertake operations associated with the project after completion, such as project lifecycle management and maintenance issues. Fascinating Features that Propel Market Growth As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the BIM software market size. These include rising infrastructure projects and urbanization, increasing benefits offered for the AEC industry, rising mandates by the government for BIM adoption, growth in diversified construction activities such as government complexes, commercial spaces, housing apartments, and large buildings, construction SMEs growing at a high pace, and government regulatory bodies taking construction activities mandated specific laws for construction companies for implementing BIM for public sector buildings exclusively. On the contrary, high initial cost, lack of technical expertise, and the need for frequent maintenance may impede the global BIM software market share over the forecast period. Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8764 COVID-19 Impact on the Global BIM Software MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak has cast its spell on different industries, with the BIM software market being no exception. This crisis has led to supply chain disruptions of equipment and raw materials and impacted the expansion plans severely of the global BIM software market. Shortage of equipment and skilled labor has deteriorated the market demand further. Besides, contractors experienced disruptions and delays too. Some construction projects were also delayed or put on halt owing to asymptomatic workers. All these had an adverse effect on the overall BIM software market demand. Yet on the brighter side, technologies like digital twin technologies, cloud, and IoT to manage, analyze, and monitor data like worker activities can augur favorably for the market growth. The setting up of surveillance systems at construction sites to adhere to safety protocols and prioritize the worker's safety can boost the market growth. ACCA software, for instance, has created BIM collaboration software to connect workers through the medium of mobile applications. The outdoor localization that monitors particular routes in the construction site can be utilized to monitor site construction rate and worker productivity. Market SegmentationThe Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the BIM software market based on end user, applications, and software model. By software model, the BIM software market is segmented into 5D, 4D, 3D, and others. Of these, the 3D segment will lead the market over the forecast period. By application, the BIM software market is segmented into industrial, public infrastructure, building, and others. Of these, the building segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. By end user, the BIM software market is segmented into engineers, contractors, architects, and others. Of these, the architects segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Browse In-depth Market Research Report (177 pages) on BIM Software Industry:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bim-software-market-8764 Regional AnalysisNorth America to Spearhead BIM Software Market By region, the global BIM software market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The presence of top industry players, rising investments to develop advanced infrastructure facilities, and increased adoption of cloud-based engineering are adding to the BIM software market growth in the region. In Europe, the BIM software market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. The growing construction sector, high demand for BIM software by building owners, architects, and contractors, the presence of the largest construction industry in France, and increasing use in Austria to construct large building projects is adding to the BIM software market growth in the region. The UK has the utmost market share. In the APAC region, the BIM software market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. High focus on digitalization, growing investments by real-estate sector and government to develop advanced infrastructure for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, growing adoption of cloud platforms, the presence of highly matured and experienced construction market in Japan, high growth rate, the rapid development of the construction industry in India, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the competitive edge of the design and construction industry in China are adding to the BIM software market growth in the region. China holds the utmost market share. In South America, the BIM software market is predicted to have notable progress over the forecast period. High adoption of BIM software, noticeable advances, and favorable initiatives undertaken in Brazil and Argentina are adding to the BIM software market growth in the region. In the MEA, the BIM software market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period as most AEC organizations are in the process of adopting BIM software or are already using it. Ask Your Queries:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8764 Competitive LandscapeThe global BIM Software Market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several well-established domestic and international key players. They have adopted several strategies to stay at the forefront, such as mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, partnerships, and others to stay at the forefront. Notable Players of The Global BIM Software Market Are: Oracle Corporation (US)Dassault Systemes SA (France)Bentley Systems (US)Nemetschek SE (Germany)Siemens AG (Germany)Rib Software Se (Germany)Aveva Group Plc (UK)Cadsoft Corporation (Canada)Beck Technology Ltd (US)Innovaya, LLC. (China)Beijing Hongye Tongxing Technology Co., Ltd (China)Shanghai Luban Software Co., Ltd (China)Glodon Company Limited (China)Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited (IES LTD.) (UK)PKPM (Beijing Jianli Technology Co., Ltd) (China)Autodesk Inc. (US)Trimble Inc. (US) Discover More Research Reports on Software, By Market Research Future Industry NewsFebruary 2021- Powersoft, Italian technology, and amplifier specialist will soon release BIM for its rack mount platforms. This can be inserted into BIM software to inform specialists associated with the project of every product’s characteristics. Browse Related ReportsGlobal Time Tracking Software Market Research Report: by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), Application (Tracking and Reporting, Project Management and Payroll), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027 Global Real Estate Software Market Research Report: By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (Commercial, Residential) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027 Global Technical Illustration Software Market Research Report: By Component (Software and Service), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By End-user (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utility, Automotive and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027 Global Customer Communication Management Software Market Research Report: By Component (Solution and Services [Professional, Managed]), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Hospitality & Travel, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027 About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071 +44 2035 002 764 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

  • Middle East & Africa System of Insight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Application, and Industry

    The Middle East & Africa system of insight market is expected to grow from US$ 90. 93 million in 2019 to US$ 223. 78 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12. 1% from 2020 to 2027. Vigorous digital transformation in the Middle East & African countries has enabled the automation of operations, mitigating human errors and enhancing business productivity.New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa System of Insight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Application, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075715/?utm_source=GNW Rising adoption of mobile devices and cloud services is one of the significant factors supporting digital transformation. Industries are swiftly transforming with advancements in cloud computing, mobile technology, social media, analytics, and other technologies. The rate of adoption of these technologies has increased in the past few years and is likely to continue to grow in the coming years. Many companies are working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and people are highly reliant on online services enabled with internet and cloud technologies. The demand for cloud infrastructure is on rise to enhance the efficiency of the virtual operations in Middle East & Africa. Advanced technologies have also triggered the shift from the legacy approach to the modern approach. The businesses today, demand an accurate and real-time response from Big Data analysis for the purpose of creating new products and to optimize the existing ones for gaining a competitive edge. Systems of insight solutions and services help derive insights from the huge data volumes generated from customer interactions and automated processes, and further offer the ability to apply analytics and rules on real-time data to gain the required insight. Thus, increasing investments in digitalization are propelling the digital transformation of industries, thus fueling the system of insight market growth in Middle East & Africa.In Middle East & Africa, the South Africa has witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the discontinuation of the IT software development activities.The downfall of the media and technology development sector has negatively impacted the demand for system of insight during the early months of 2020.Moreover, decline in overall telecommunication activities has led to the discontinuation of the system of insight projects. Similar trend has been witnessed in other Middle East & African countries, i.e., Saudi Arabia and UAE. However, the countries are likely to overcome these adversities with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of 2021.Based on application, the Middle East & Africa system of insight market is segmented into customer analytics, workforce management, operations management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and other applications.The customer analytics segment led the system of insight market based on application in 2019.Customer analytics solutions offer businesses with effective information about customers’ behavior while interacting.This helps them understand customer buying behavior and further helps them provide personalized customer experience.The advent of technologies—such as AI and ML and business process automation helps in simplifying the marketing operations. The customer analytics solutions are mainly implemented in the retail sector for enhancing communications and marketing operations. by Having accurate knowledge about buyers’ buying preferences helps retailers in optimizing customer experience. Rise in the customer data obtained through various sources is empowering the integration of system of insight in customer analytics solutions for catering into various business and customer requirements.The Middle East & Africa system of insight market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa system of insight market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East & Africa system of insight market. A few of the key companies operating in the market in the Middle East & Africa are Inetco System Limited; Medallia Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Plutora Inc.; SAP SE; Signal Analytics, Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; and Tibco Software Inc.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075715/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

