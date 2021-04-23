Turkey detains 62 people in cryptocurrency trading firm probe - media

GlobeNewswire

Find the best thyroid supplements in 2021 and review top natural thyroid health product formulas with potent ingredient benefits and no negative side effects.Chicago, IL, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thyroid is a small organ in the neck that produces hormones essential for maintaining healthy energy levels, weight mood, and many other bodily functions. A thyroid that is overactive or underactive can have a significant negative impact on your health, causing fatigue, weakness, mood disorders, and weight gain. Thyroid supplements are designed to support the healthy function of your thyroid. While there are prescription drugs designed to treat thyroid disease, thyroid supplements are meant to support the function of the thyroid in healthy adults. After hours of research into hundreds of thyroid supplements, we’ve discovered the best thyroid supplements for 2021 to help your thyroid function as optimally as possible. The Rankings#1 – 1 Body Thyroid Support 1 Body Thyroid Support is our top-rated thyroid supplement for 2021. It contains a high dose of the most important vitamins & minerals needed for optimal thyroid function as well as some of the most clinically studied herbal extracts. In addition, 1 Body added the most essential minerals in a unique form called a chelate. This provides you with a more bioavailable form of minerals so your body can absorb the minerals more efficiently. Besides vitamins & minerals, 1 Body Thyroid Support contains herbal ingredients like kelp, forskolin, and ashwagandha root, all three of which have demonstrated some ability to improve thyroid function. #2 – PhytAge Labs Thyroid Rescue 911 PhytAge Labs Thyroid Rescue 911 has a potent combination of essential vitamins and minerals, along with several scientifically-backed herbal extracts. Vitamin B-12, iodine, zinc, and magnesium are some of the essential vitamins and minerals in Thyroid Rescue. Other herbal extracts like ashwagandha, bladderwrack, cayenne pepper, and kelp are also added for further support. Overall, Thyroid Rescue 911 contains the best of both worlds with a dozen proven ingredients that support thyroid function. It’s a solid product backed by a long 90-day money-back guarantee and well worth trying to for thyroid support. #3 – Vitapost Thyroid Support Vitapost Thyroid support is another excellent thyroid supplement that uses six main ingredients to support thyroid function. These ingredients include iodine, vitamin B-12, selenium, L-tyrosine, zinc, and ashwagandha. All six of these ingredients have been clinically studied and proven to support thyroid function in some manner and Vitapost Thyroid Support is one of the most popular thyroid products on the market. #4 – Healths Harmony Thyroid Support Healths Harmony Thyroid Support is a complete thyroid supplement that combines iodine along with some of the most important trace minerals for thyroid function. You can expect to see the usual minerals in Healths Harmony like zinc, copper, and selenium, but they’ve also added manganese and magnesium. Some herbal extracts like cayenne pepper, ashwagandha, and kelp were also added for further thyroid support. #5 – Zhou Nutrition Thyroid Support Zhou Nutrition Thyroid Support is one of the best-selling thyroid supplements on Amazon. It has a large number of essential vitamins and minerals needed to keep your thyroid healthy. It contains an ideal dose of iodine derived from Atlantic kelp, which is essential for synthesizing hormones. It also contains vitamin b12 to support healthy energy levels, along with selenium, copper, and manganese. Finally, there are a few herbal extracts like ashwagandha root powder, cayenne pepper, and schizandra. All three are said to support your metabolism, improve focus, and enhance energy levels. #6 – PhysioTru PhysioTru is less of a thyroid supplement and more of an anti-inflammatory and probiotic supplement that also boosts thyroid function. It’s made with 56 prebiotic foods, 8 probiotic foods, curcumin, and piperine and although these ingredients aren’t known for thyroid support, they still can support the thyroid function. This is because PhysioTru eliminates the inflammation that interferes with your thyroid. The prebiotic ingredients also feed your gut flora, which are healthy bacteria that aid in digestion and nutrient absorption. Although it’s not a traditional thyroid supplement, the results have spoken for themselves. Thousands of people attest to PhysioTru and that makes it a supplement worth trying. #7- Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex is unique in that it is derived more so from herbal extracts than vitamins and minerals. The main ingredients include ashwagandha, forskolin, gum resin, turmeric, and L-tyrosine. Ashwagandha has the most evidence regarding thyroid support but forskolin and tyrosine have also demonstrated an ability to improve thyroid function. In addition to these herbal extracts, Pure Encapsulations included vitamin A, C, D, iodine, zinc, and selenium to their thyroid product, which is overall a solid thyroid supplement. #8 – VitaStrength Thyroid Support Complete Formula VitaStrength combines the best of both worlds with a complete blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Essential vitamins & minerals like magnesium, vitamin B, iodine, copper, and manganese are included, along with proven herbal extracts like ashwagandha, kelp, & cayenne. The big selling point for VitaStrength is that it is one of the most affordable thyroid supplements. While many products come in at $20-30 for one bottle, VitaStrength only will cost you around $12 per bottle. Plus, it has all the essentials for thyroid support, which makes it a solid choice. #9– LES Labs Thyroid Support Unlike most other thyroid supplements, LES Labs focuses almost entirely on the vitamin and minerals that support thyroid function. Aside from ashwagandha (which is perhaps the best known herbal extract for thyroid function), there are no other herbal extracts in LES Labs Thyroid Support. Instead, LES Labs contains vitamin B, C, E, iodine, and the other trace minerals that are virtually in every other thyroid product. #10 – Optimox Iodoral Optimox Iodoral is a high potency iodine and potassium supplement for thyroid support. It may be the ideal product for individuals suffering from poor thyroid function due to low iodine levels. If you need a more potent supplement for thyroid function, you may want to look elsewhere. If iodine is the reason for your inefficient thyroid function, then Iodoral is a great option. Bonus #1 – The Hypothyroidism Solution The Hypothyroidism Solution is not a supplement but a program designed to reset your thyroid by eliminating inflammation and toxins from your body. The program claims to show you exactly what you need to eat and what to do to restore healthy thyroid function. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to take a bunch of pills and instead wants to make natural changes to your life to restore thyroid function, then this digital program may be right for you. Bonus #2 – Thyroid Factor Thyroid Factor is a 21-day program specifically designed for women to boost thyroid function and to lose weight. The program claims to tell women how to regain thyroid function, what foods to avoid, the thyroid questions women need to ask their doctor, and what other supplements to take. If you’re a woman who is unsure what exactly you need to do to regain thyroid function, then this program is probably a good program worth buying. It will help hold your hand to help you make the changes you need to restore thyroid function and the supplements most essential to keep your thyroid functioning properly. Who Needs a Thyroid Supplement? The main function of thyroid supplements is to provide you with essential vitamins and minerals that support your thyroid. This is not to say that thyroid supplements can replace a prescription thyroid medication because these supplements do not actually contain thyroid hormones needed to prevent serious health issues. If you’re on prescription medication, you should absolutely stay on your medication and let your doctor know you plan on taking a supplement as well. However, if you feel like your thyroid has slowed, is slowing, or isn’t operating as efficiently as it has been, you may benefit from a thyroid supplement. There are clear signs of poor thyroid function, which include: Frequent to constant fatigue and tirednessSudden weight gainThinning hairPoor cognitive functionMuscle weakness, aches, tenderness, and stiffnessDepressionPain, stiffness, & swelling in joints If you experience some or many of these health issues, then there is a good chance that your thyroid isn’t functioning as well as it should be. Taking a thyroid supplement may help to stop these symptoms and even reverse them after some time. Get the #1 Best Ranked Thyroid Supplement for Real Thyroid Health Benefits and Results in 2021 Today How We Ranked While prescription drugs contain active forms of thyroid hormones, we wanted to exclude any product with these hormones. Instead, we focused on supplements that had ingredients that provide the greatest chance for improved thyroid function with the lowest risk for adverse health effects. We researched hundreds of thyroid supplements on various marketplaces and we based our top rankings based on these factors: Ingredient Formula & Dosage We primarily focused on supplements that contained the most essential vitamins and minerals needed for proper thyroid. We looked for supplements that contained iodine and B-vitamins, as well as vitamin A, C, and zinc. Products with other important trace minerals like selenium, copper, and magnesium were also given higher rankings since these minerals have demonstrated some ability to improve thyroid function. We also evaluated supplements with certain herbal extracts like ashwagandha & cayenne pepper because these herbal extracts have shown an ability to improve thyroid function in clinical studies. While we focused more so on the vitamin & mineral combination, we still rated products higher that also contained these herbal extracts since they were seen as stronger products. Once we investigated the ingredients in each product, we looked at the individual dosage. For example, we wanted products that contained a dosage in the range of 125 to 200mcg of iodine per day, which is the ideal range for thyroid function. Some products contained upwards of 1,000 mcg per day, which may potentially be dangerous. Likewise, ashwagandha is commonly added to thyroid products and is safe around the 400-800mg dosage per day. Therefore, we searched for products within that range and excluded products that contained a much higher dosage because we couldn’t guarantee that the dosage is safe. Product Quality & Standards After investigating the formula and dosage of each product, we researched the product quality and standards used to manufacture each product. We instantly eliminated products that used fillers, binders, or extra ingredients like silicon dioxide or magnesium stearate. These binders & fillers are often unnecessary and only added to make a product cheaper in price. Plus, then can be dangerous in some cases. We only wanted products with active, safe ingredients. Finally, we made sure that we only listed products that were manufactured using good manufacturing practices (GMP) in an FDA-registered facility. These facilities have to adhere to stricter standards and practices and manufacture safer, higher quality products in most instances. Customer Reviews Finally, the last step in our process was to look at real customer reviews. There’s no better way to evaluate a product than to get in the mind of the actual customers, so we considered the # of reviews, the % of positive reviews, overall rating, and overall sentiment of each product. While a few bad reviews weren’t a deal-breaker, we still gave products with a greater amount of positive reviews high rankings than those with only a few reviews. If for example product A had fewer reviews than product B – but had reviews dating back twice as long as product B, we considered that for our rankings. Overall, we tried to get the most popular, proven products that customers actually liked. This is why we are extremely confident in our rankings and believe our top thyroid products can truly enable your thyroid to function better. (HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Save Big on the #1 Top Ranked Thyroid Supplement for Thyroid Health Support Scientific Evidence Although thyroid supplements contain essential vitamins and minerals needed to support thyroid function – individual supplements haven’t actually been tested. So what does science say about the popular ingredients in thyroid supplements? Supplements containing iodine can improve your thyroid function. Iodine is a trace mineral that is lacking in a large percentage in the diet of the adult population. It is directly linked to thyroid function. Iodine is a necessary precursor for the production of many thyroid hormones. When iodine intake isn’t where it needs to be, thyroid function suffers. This was proven in a scientific review published by Hye Rim Chung in South Korea. In his review, Chung evaluates a large pile of data that suggests the insufficient consumption of iodine can cause thyroid issues. Adding iodine supplements seemed to reverse those effects. Selenium is important for thyroid function. Selenium is a trace mineral that isn’t found in many foods. Research shows it plays a large role in thyroid function. German scientists found that selenium protects thyroid cells during the manufacturing process of thyroid hormones. This process causes the body to create hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct – and if undealt with, it can be highly destructive. Selenium protects these cells from being damaged and researchers have found that the highest concentration of selenium is found in the thyroid, highlighting selenium’s importance there. Ashwagandha is a popular herbal extract that can potentially directly increase thyroid hormone concentrations. Up until this point, few herbal extracts have demonstrated a clear ability to improve thyroid function. The exception is ashwagandha. According to several published studies, ashwagandha may have a strong effect on thyroid function. In a 2001 paper published in the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, lab mice were given ashwagandha extract. After just 20 days, researchers found that T3 and T4 thyroid hormone levels were significantly higher in the ashwagandha group. They noted that the supplement also appeared to have a protective effect on liver function in mice. Copper, zinc, and vitamin B are also essential for thyroid function. Although the role of trace minerals like zinc and copper are not as well-known as selenium in regards to thyroid function, medical experts agree – they are essential. It is believed that may make the process of producing thyroid hormones easier but researchers haven’t been able to identify the exact mechanism behind this. (LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get the Best Thyroid Supplement Directly from the Official Website for the Biggest Discount Side Effects & Dosage While prescription thyroid medications often have several side effects, thyroid supplement side effects are less known and are more complex. That’s because prescription medications contain active thyroid hormones, which can alter your body’s biochemistry and potentially negatively impact you. In general, there are zero side effects to taking thyroid supplements because they contain the most essential vitamins needed for thyroid function. When dosed properly, there are no real risks for adverse effects. When herbal extracts are included, things can get more complicated. Ashwagandha can cause issues when an excessive dosage is taken, which is why a recommended dosage of 400-800mg a day is ideal. In general, though, these herbal extracts pose no risk to your health. Recommended dosage The most important dosage to look at is the amount of iodine in your thyroid supplement. According to the National Institutes of Health, a dosage of 150 to 220mcg (micrograms) is recommended per day. Pregnant or nursing mothers can increase this dosage up to around 300mcg per day. Selenium is another trace mineral that should be dosed around 55mcg per day. 60 or 70mcg can be taken by pregnant or nursing mothers as well. As previously stated 400-800mg of ashwagandha is considered safe and has been demonstrated to have no severe adverse health risks in clinical study data. (SPECIAL SAVINGS) Find the Most Popular Thyroid Health Supplement Right Now FAQQ. What is a thyroid supplement & what should be in it? A thyroid supplement is any supplement designed to improve the function of the thyroid. The thyroid is an organ in your neck responsible for producing hormones that regulate mood, metabolism, energy levels, & much more. Most thyroid supplements will contain a number of vitamins & trace minerals. You’ll want it. Thyroid supplement that contains iodine, zinc, selenium, copper, vitamin B, and Vitamin A. Some thyroid supplements will also add herbal extracts for added support, although they are not necessarily required to see results. Ashwagandha & cayenne pepper are the two most common herbal extracts added in thyroid supplements – along with kelp and turmeric. Q. Can thyroid supplements replace thyroid prescription medications? If you’ve been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, you should work with your doctor to find the right medication for your individual needs. Thyroid supplements are in no way a replacement for these prescription medications. Some medical doctors even caution their use because many thyroid products contain active amounts of thyroid hormones. Unlike prescription medications, these hormone levels are unregulated and may put your thyroid levels out of a healthy range. If you want to take thyroid medication, speak to your doctor first, and clear it with him or her if you’ve been diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Q. What vitamins are good for the thyroid? Thyroid health is a complicated medical issue and a number of factors can cause thyroid issues. With that said, some vitamins & minerals have demonstrated a clear ability to improve thyroid function. Vitamin B for example has been shown to improve thyroid function. Iodine is essential for the thyroid to synthesize hormones and is therefore essential to thyroid function. Selenium, magnesium, zinc, and copper are all trace minerals that are thought to have an important role in the health of your thyroid. Q. Can any foods help with thyroid function? The best foods to ensure your thyroid can function properly are those that provide your body with the exact vitamins and trace minerals we mentioned above. Iodine-rich foods include oysters, kelp, and fish. Spirulina, mushrooms, almonds, spinach, and broccoli are all great sources of zinc. Eggs, brown rice, and other whole grains are rich in selenium. In general, a healthy, well-balanced diet is key for proper thyroid function. Avoiding sugary foods, alcohol, and smoking cigarettes, are a few ways you can reduce the risk for poor thyroid function. Q. What else affects thyroid function? Several things can impact your thyroid function – both negatively and positively. For example, a poor diet has been linked to impaired thyroid function. Cigarette use, alcohol consumption, and poor sleep habits have also been linked to impaired thyroid function. Various autoimmune disorders are known to cause thyroid issues. This is because many autoimmune disorders cause the body’s white blood cells to attack the tissues in the body, including the thyroid. This weakens the organs and can negatively impact function. Medications containing lithium may also impair thyroid function. Medical doctors can typically recommend a different prescription in the event that it causes thyroid issues, but this not always the case. In general, there are a dozen or more factors that can have a huge role in your thyroid function. Many are out of your control but there are plenty of things you can do to ensure your diet and lifestyle habits aren’t contributing to poor thyroid function. Eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, & getting a good night’s sleep are three easy ways to put your thyroid in a position to function properly. Limiting tobacco & alcohol use are two more ways as well. Q. How do thyroid supplements affect weight? Believe it or not, thyroid supplements can potentially cause you to gain or lose weight. This is depending on how active your thyroid currently is. If you have a slow thyroid, then you may experience weight loss by taking a thyroid supplement since the thyroid regulates your body’s metabolism. Ashwagandha, a popular herbal extract added to many thyroid supplements, is also said to improve body composition so you may see some added weight loss in products with the herb. Although uncommon, thyroid products can cause weight gain. However, this is incredibly rare and has only been documented a few times. If for some reason you think you are gaining weight as a result of a thyroid supplement, simply discontinue use and consult your doctor to get his or her opinion on the matter. Q. How do thyroid supplements differ from prescription thyroid medications? There are definitive differences between thyroid medications (those that require a prescription from a medical doctor) and over-the-counter thyroid supplements. Prescription thyroid medications like levothyroxine provide your body with synthetic replacements for thyroid hormones. These hormones are needed to prevent the symptoms of hypothyroidism from occurring. Thyroid supplements are the exact opposite. Their main function is to provide minerals and vitamins that support your body’s own ability to maintain healthy thyroid functioning. Sadly, some shady supplement companies have been caught adding thyroid hormones in their supplements. This can cause serious issues for people who take thyroid supplements and can make their thyroid go into overdrive and become too active. This is why it is important to find a thyroid supplement with zero additives, fillers, or unknown ingredients. Any supplement you try should only contain vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Make sure the supplement is clearly labeled and that you can identify all over the ingredients and the dosage of each ingredient. Final Thoughts Thyroid supplements are meant to provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals needed to produce healthy levels of thyroid hormone. Since the functions of thyroid hormones are included in a wide range, poor thyroid function can cause severe impacts on your health. Poor thyroid function has been linked to depression, weight gain, impaired cognitive ability, and muscle issues. With the right formulation of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, a thyroid supplement can improve thyroid function, thus reversing these effects and potentially having a significantly positive impact on your health. 