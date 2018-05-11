Triumph Motorcycles India launches Tiger 1200 XCX

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Luxury bike firm Triumph Motorcycles India on Friday launched "the brand-new Tiger 1200 XCX" priced at Rs 17 lakh.

According to the company, the new bike is powered by a 1,215 cc triple engine with shaft drive.

"The new Tiger 1200 is so advanced it has taken a full four years to develop, and today we're proud to launch the most advanced adventure motorcycle that boasts of significant class-leading engine characteristics, rider-focused technological innovations and premium styling," said Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India.

"These are by far the most adventure-ready Tiger ever built."

